Sharjah Police confirmed the readiness of its security elements and the alertness of its crews around the clock to deal with the exceptional weather situation, urging all members of society to take security instructions and directives in order to preserve public safety. And she stressed adherence to the instructions related to not going to the eastern region except for necessity, given the region’s impact on fluctuations in weather conditions, and the intensity of rain and torrential water flows, in the interest of lives and property. Sharjah Police called on community members in the eastern region to deal with weather conditions with the utmost responsibility and to take the utmost care and caution, and to stay away from places of wadis, torrents and water gathering, to avoid the breakdown of vehicles not prepared to travel in these conditions.

