The General Command of Sharjah Police confirmed the readiness of its security elements and the alertness of its crews around the clock to deal with the exceptional weather situation, urging all members of society to take security instructions and directives in order to preserve public safety.

And she stressed the commitment to the instructions related to not going to the eastern region at the present time, except for necessity, given the region’s impact on the fluctuations of weather conditions, and the intensity of the flow of rainwater and torrential rain, until the rainwater recedes and the end of the current weather situation, and a return to the normal situation, in the interest of lives and property.

The Sharjah Police called on community members present in the eastern region of residents and visitors, to deal with emergency weather conditions with utmost responsibility and to take the utmost care and caution, and to stay away from places of flow of valleys, torrents and water gathering, in order to avoid the breakdown of vehicles not prepared to travel in these weather conditions, calling for immediate reporting. For any accidents, call the emergency notification number 999.



