The Drivers Examination Branch of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department of Sharjah Police completed 232 transactions for the “External Inspection of Drivers” service from their whereabouts during the past three months, with the aim of enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided.

The Director of the Drivers Examination Branch in the Department, Major Ahmed Muhammad Al Suwaidi, stressed the leadership’s keenness to provide all its services to members of the public and customers with high efficiency, pointing out that the “External Inspection for Drivers” service, which was added at the end of last March, allows customers living in the Emirate of Sharjah who have an appointment Final vehicle driving test (city), the opportunity to obtain the service of conducting the inspection at their location, whether at home or at work

He explained that the technical examiner from the administration goes to the customer at his location, conducts a driving test for him, and then returns him to his first place, after the customer submits a request to obtain the service when booking the test date for 200 dirhams added to the examination fees.

He pointed to the possibility of communicating with customers wishing to obtain this service or to identify more inquiries about it through the “WhatsApp” application on the number 0526064440 or through the Sharjah Driving Institute, stressing the constant keenness of Sharjah Police to improve the level of its services and enhance the confidence of customers in it, in an effort to reduce The customer’s journey by saving time and effort.



