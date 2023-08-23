The Sharjah Police General Command has completed its comprehensive security and traffic plan in preparation for the new academic year 2023-2024, as part of its constant desire to provide a safe educational environment in coordination and cooperation with strategic partners and stakeholders to ensure the highest standards of security and safety for students and educational staff.

His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed the importance of concerted efforts under one umbrella, based on establishing safety rules to serve the educational environment, indicating that Sharjah Police has taken all measures to enhance safety in and around schools and implement preventive security strategies that contribute to enhancing traffic safety, congratulating students and parents And the educational and teaching staff on the occasion of the new academic year, wishing the students a safe, distinguished and fruitful academic year.

The preparations of the Sharjah Police for the new academic year consisted of developing a comprehensive security and traffic plan and raising the level of readiness to ensure the safety of students by securing and monitoring the progress of the traffic process on the internal and external roads in the emirate to reduce congestion and the occurrence of traffic accidents and the redeployment of police patrols to hot areas, with the aim of enhancing road safety for students. And educational and teaching cadres, in addition to regulating traffic and securing pedestrian crossing points and monitoring traffic congestion sites, which would facilitate the traffic process, in light of the cooperation of the partners through the distribution of areas of jurisdiction and presence in coordination with the General Command of the Emiri Guard and the Roads and Transport Authority, in addition to coordination with Rafid Company To distribute patrols to the most congested areas with the start of the new academic year, in order to achieve its objectives consistent with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior aimed at making roads safer.

Colonel Muhammad Alai, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, stressed the importance of the traffic plan set as part of the continuous efforts made by the emirate through its institutions in the two sectors to create an academic environment that meets aspirations and ensures the smooth continuity of the educational process, appealing to road users to pay attention and focus while driving, and the need for commitment. Speeds on the roads, especially in the vicinity of schools and pedestrian crossings, expressing his wishes for a new and safe academic year for all students.