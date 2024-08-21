His Excellency Brigadier Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police General Command, confirmed the readiness of all police sectors to receive the new academic year 2024-2025.

Al-Naour explained that coordination has been made with all concerned partners to achieve the best standards of security and safety for students, educational staff and all road users.

He pointed out that the level of readiness in all sectors, especially traffic, is 100% complete, which ensures the security of the traffic process on internal and external roads in the emirate.