The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, received this morning in his office, the outstanding student Muhammad Osama Walid Al-Muzaini and his father, who obtained the first rank at the state level with a rate of 100%, in the general secondary school in the scientific section, to honor him for his outstanding excellence in academic achievement.

Major General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi congratulated the student Muhammad Al-Muzaini for his distinction in this success, which is the result of effort, perseverance and diligence in educational attainment, wishing him more excellence and success, and achieving what he aspires to in the course of his scientific and professional future.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police confirmed that this honor comes within the framework of the Sharjah Police’s methodology and its keenness to support the student segment as they are the future generation, pointing out that education is the basis for the progress and development of nations and the advancement of a bright future, praising the leadership’s efforts in the field of education, which spares no effort to provide all capabilities. For the sake of the students’ success and their attainment of the highest academic and educational levels, calling on all students to arm themselves with science and knowledge, and to be part of the development process in building the nation.

For his part, the student Al-Muzaini expressed his happiness with this honor, praising the interest of the Sharjah Police Commander-in-Chief and his keenness to encourage his students to continue the approach of excellence and distinction in the scientific fields.