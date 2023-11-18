The Sharjah Police General Command announced the complete closure of the sand hill in the Al Faya area in the Central Region, following illegal display practices on the hill by visitors, resulting in serious accidents, which may endanger their lives and the lives of families and individuals visiting the area. She confirmed that the closure came due to the failure of some individuals to adhere to the security rules and instructions issued by Sharjah Police during the security and awareness campaigns it organizes in the central region, to prevent reckless and illegal attempts at parades, and to ensure the safety of families and families who frequent the area for the purpose of recreation and spending enjoyable times during the holidays. Sharjah Police has warned motor vehicle drivers who are amateur performers against committing such wrong behaviors in sandy areas that pose a danger to their lives and the lives of others, directing them to adhere to security laws, calling on members of the community, if they observe any of these behaviors, to cooperate and report immediately on the number designated for cases. Emergency 999.

The Sharjah Police General Command expressed its regret over the collision that occurred the day before yesterday evening in the Al Faya area, and the resulting death of an Asian person, and the injury of another, while they were practicing the hobby of “climbing sand dunes” on a sandy hill in the central region.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, said: “Many members of the public go to desert areas during the holidays to enjoy the rainy weather, and among them are young people who enjoy riding sand hills, who engage in wrong practices in these areas, which leads to many accidents. “It puts their lives and the lives of others at risk.”