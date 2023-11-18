The Sharjah Police General Command announced the total closure of the sandhill in the Al Faya area in the Central Region, following some people’ illegal exhibitionistic practices on the sandhill and the resulting serious accidents, which may endanger their lives and the lives of families and individuals who visit the area, especially young people. .

The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed, in a post on its Facebook account, that “the closure came due to the failure of some individuals to adhere to the security rules and instructions issued by the Sharjah Police during the security and awareness campaigns it organizes in the central region, to prevent reckless, illegal parade attempts, and to ensure safety.” Families and families who visit the area for the purpose of recreation and spending time during the holidays.”

Sharjah Police, in its publication, warned “car drivers who are exhibitionists against committing such wrong behaviors in sandy areas that pose a danger to their lives and the lives of others,” directing them to the necessity of adhering to security laws, calling on members of society, if they observe any of these behaviors, to cooperate and report immediately. The designated number for emergency cases is 999.