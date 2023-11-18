The Sharjah Police General Command announced the complete closure of the sand hill in the Al Faya area in the Central Region. This is as a result of some people engaging in illegal spectacle practices on the sand hill and the resulting serious accidents. This may endanger their lives and the lives of families and individuals who visit the area, especially young people.

She confirmed that the closure came due to the failure of some individuals to adhere to the security rules and instructions issued by Sharjah Police during the security and awareness campaigns it organizes in the central region. To prevent reckless, illegal parade attempts, and to ensure the safety of families who visit the area for the purpose of recreation and spending time during the holidays.

Sharjah Police warned motor vehicle drivers who are amateur performers against committing such wrong behaviors in sandy areas that pose a danger to their lives and the lives of others, directing them to adhere to security laws, calling on members of the community, if they observe any of these behaviors, to cooperate and report immediately on the number designated for emergency cases. /999/.