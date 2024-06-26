Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, stressed that the UAE is a global model to be emulated in combating the scourge of drugs, with its insightful vision and vigilant insight that realizes the seriousness of this scourge and the extent of the damage it causes to the family, the nucleus of society.

Major General Al Shamsi said, in a statement on the occasion of World Anti-Drug Day, that the drug issue is one of the issues that has occupied a large space in societies and institutions, especially in the security services, because of its dire consequences and the devastating effects it leaves on individuals, and from this standpoint its slogan for this year came: “My family is greater.” “Tharwati” as part of its participation in World Drug Day, which falls on June 26 of each year.

He stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Police General Command to continue its efforts to enhance security awareness among members of society by employing all available capabilities of its human resources and smart technologies in the areas of security awareness to combat dangerous phenomena such as drugs and others that contribute in a dangerous way to destroying the family entity.