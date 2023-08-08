The Sharjah Police General Command confirmed that the service of obtaining a “To Whom It May Concern” certificate regarding damage and damage to vehicles due to the winds and rains witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah, recently, is available through the Sharjah Police smart application “Sharjah Police”.

She explained that the service applicant must choose the “Police Services” icon, then choose the “To Whom It May Concern” certificate, and then fill in the required fields, including damage data, location, date, and photos of damage, in addition to the vehicle ownership and insurance agency data. After completing the procedures, the transaction number will be sent via e-mail. She called on Sharjah Police to download its application, which is available on all smart phone stores.

In turn, the Sharjah Municipality announced the reopening of the parks to the public after the weather conditions stabilized. The municipality has activated an integrated plan to deal with weather fluctuations and wind movement.

The Rain Emergency Committee and its subcommittees worked to intensify their preparations to deal with any pools of water. The call center has also strengthened its preparations to receive communications from the public.

The Director General of the municipality and the head of the committee, Obaid Saeed Al-Tunaiji, affirmed the provision of work cadres, machinery, light and heavy equipment, and rain water pumps to deal with emergency cases, and the fall of some trees in different areas as a result of strong winds.