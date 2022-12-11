The Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department of Sharjah Police managed to arrest a gang consisting of eight people of African nationalities, who committed counterfeiting of cash, in order to exploit it in committing fraud and fraud.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, Colonel Omar Buwalzod, stated that the department received confirmed information about a group of people counterfeiting banknotes, and based on that information, several security teams specialized in economic crimes were formed to follow up and control this gang.

He pointed out that the monitoring and follow-up team had revealed the identity of the gang, whose members had recently come to the state, and that they were defrauding and defrauding the victims by deluding them that they had the ability to double the money, and also selling (fake) foreign exchange at a value lower than the local market. To get an original review.

He explained that the team set up a tight ambush, to seize the suspects one by one, and by searching their homes, fake foreign currency banknotes, equipment and technical devices used in counterfeiting currencies were found, in addition to the possession of tools and inks prepared for the same purpose, indicating that the seized currencies are fake according to Total fake style, and can fool the simple people.

The Director of the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department praised; The work team and its efforts to quickly apprehend the gang members, despite the method that was characterized by extreme caution in their movements, calling on the public to join efforts and continuous cooperation and not hesitate to report any suspicious matter going on around them to reduce similar crimes, stressing the importance of consolidating the concepts of community partnership To enhance comprehensive security and safety in society.