The General Command of Sharjah Police arrested an accused of Arab nationality, in the crime of assault leading to death, in which two people of Arab nationality were subjected, and the crime of physical assault and injury, in which a person of Asian nationality was subjected, as Sharjah Police stated through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”. “.

The details of the incident are due to the receipt of two separate reports to the Sharjah Police Operations Room yesterday, stating that people were attacked by the same accused.

Sharjah Police pointed out that all legal measures were taken regarding the incident, and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the investigation procedures