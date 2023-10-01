The Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police was able to arrest a person who was targeting women by promoting home massage services to them through one of the social media channels, at attractive prices. This is for the purpose of blackmail and threats to obtain money.

In detail, information was received to the operations room, indicating that there was a suspect of Arab nationality in his forties who was promoting home offers for an “unlicensed massage center” at a low price of up to (100) dirhams, taking advantage of the Snapchat application to communicate with the victims. Verify the accuracy of the information received; The competent security teams moved and carried out an elaborate ambush during which the specified location was raided, the person was caught red-handed, he immediately confessed to his crime, and the case was referred to the competent authorities.

Criminal style

The Sharjah Police General Command notes that fraudsters’ methods vary to trap victims of unlicensed massage center cards in the emirate, such as distributing them randomly in the streets, placing them on vehicle doors, or promoting them through fake accounts on social media application platforms, and if the victim responds to those services. Illegal women are lured and caught by photographing them in indecent situations, then threatening and blackmailing them to obtain money.

Serious consequences

Sharjah Police confirms its keenness to combat prohibited, violating phenomena that are alien to society, and which may affect the security and safety of members of society, warning of the consequences of responding to such illegal offers and their consequences, as dealing with them exposes oneself to legal accountability, in addition to the possibility of exposing oneself to crimes of theft or extortion. Urging community members to cooperate and quickly report any similar ads or ones that violate the law.

contact numbers

Sharjah Police calls on all individuals to be contributors to maintaining security and stability, out of societal responsibility, cooperation with police agencies, and to report via the following numbers: Najid service /800151/ in the event of monitoring or suspicion of any behavior that violates the law, and in the event of exposure to fraud. Or threats, and in cybercrimes, contact immediately on the number /065943228/, or via the WhatsApp application 0559992158, and for those who have any information about any criminal phenomena or incidents, please provide it via the toll-free number 80040.