The Sharjah Police General Command arrested a gang of three people of Asian nationalities who were directed by dealers outside the country. They planned to smuggle and bring in more than (226) kg of hashish, psychotropic substances and narcotic drugs, and hide them inside marble stones for the purpose of promoting and selling them inside the country. This comes as part of its efforts to tighten its security grip on drug dealers and promoters, and its continuous efforts to uncover their methods and confront them with all firmness..

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, praised the efforts of the work teams and their performance in thwarting this new scheme to hide narcotics in marble stones for the purpose of trafficking and promoting them, and all partners from security agencies, bodies and institutions for the complementary roles and their constructive cooperation in confronting these toxins and preventing their spread..

He stressed that Sharjah Police continues to strengthen its strong security fence through its effective preemptive strikes against drug smugglers, dealers and traffickers, and its constant readiness with the readiness of its field personnel and technology to confront any threat that affects the security and stability of society..

In detail, the Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Sharjah Police, Colonel Majid Sultan Al-Asam, revealed that information had been received indicating the existence of a gang whose operations were managed by dealers outside the country who were seeking to smuggle, promote and sell drugs within the country..

Accordingly, the Anti-Narcotics Department began its field operations to uncover the gang members, monitor their activities, and determine their connections to regional and international drug smuggling networks. It became clear that the smuggling methods used were unconventional, as they resorted to hiding the narcotics inside marble slabs that were shipped to the country’s ports in an attempt to evade the eyes and grip of the police. However, their false plan evaded after they were caught one by one red-handed, and they were on the lookout for them..

He pointed out that this new method has been circulated to all the country’s ports, in addition to coordination with Sharjah Customs to cut off the smuggling route prepared by the criminal group; which confirms the combined efforts of all security agencies and services and their integration to combat drugs and limit the spread of this scourge in society..

The Sharjah Police General Command also called on members of society, citizens and residents, not to succumb to external temptations, and to enhance cooperation and joint responsibility between them and the police, and to report those promoting this scourge via the number 8004654 or via e-mail. [email protected].