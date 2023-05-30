Within 48 hours of receiving the report, the Sharjah Police General Command arrested a driver who caused an accident that ran over a woman and sustained injuries that ranged between medium and serious, after he fled the accident site, ignoring the social and humanitarian responsibility towards the incident.

In detail, a report was received by the Sharjah Police Operations Room on Sunday evening, at 06:07, stating that a run-over accident had occurred on King Faisal Street near the Fourth Industrial Area, during which a woman sustained injuries ranging from medium to serious, while the perpetrator fled from the scene.

The specialized agencies of the Sharjah Police began their operations to search for the culprit, and within less than 48 hours, the team succeeded in identifying the culprit, arresting him, and seizing the car that caused the accident through traffic tracking systems and smart cameras that monitor all vehicles roaming the emirate.

Sharjah Police stated that escaping from the scene of the accident is a crime punishable by law, in addition to the run-over incident, and thus the perpetrator of the accident committed two crimes, calling on the drivers to take responsibility.

Sharjah Police called on the public to exercise caution while blocking the road, and not to cross except from the places designated for them, stressing that it will not be complacent in applying the law to violators of traffic and traffic regulations, and everything that poses a threat to the lives of road users.

It calls upon drivers to abide by the speed limits set on the emirate’s roads, not to exceed the prescribed speed, and to adhere to the mandatory lane; Which is a major cause of accidents that result in loss of life.