The Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at the Sharjah Police General Command managed to arrest two men who stole a trailer and trip equipment from in front of a house in the Al-Barashi area of ​​Sharjah, after the spread of a video clip from the owner of the house explaining the theft.

On this issue, Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, explained what was done about it, stating that the department, upon receiving the video clip, which spread widely through social networking sites, formed a team of criminal investigation officers, to carry out The work of research and investigation and gathering the necessary inferences, and accordingly, the specifications of the two offenders were determined, and they were reached in less than two hours after the spread of the clip.

In light of the incident, Colonel Abu Al-Zoud revealed that the owner of the house noticed the disappearance of the trailer and his trip equipment in front of his house. .

The Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Sharjah Police said that the efforts made by the criminal investigation officers resulted in the rapid identification and arrest of the two thieves, and investigations are underway with them in preparation for referring the incident to the Public Prosecution.

The Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at the Sharjah Police praised the efficiency of the criminal investigation officers in the leadership, and their constant keenness to maintain security and safety in the emirate, with their high security knowledge and expertise, which contributed to uncovering the mystery of that crime, and the speed of access to the perpetrators within less than two hours on the spread of the crime. The video clip was posted on social media, and that the policemen in command are fully prepared for the worker with various situations and reports.

Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, called on community members not to publish videos about what they are exposed to in terms of infringements, thefts or illegal transgressions, so that they are not subject to legal accountability, instructing them to open official communications as well as to publish videos via Social Media.

Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud also pointed out the importance of installing surveillance cameras on homes, given their important role in detecting crimes and thefts that occur in those homes, especially if their owners are outside.



