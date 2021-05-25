The Comprehensive Police Stations Department has begun implementing an “environmentally friendly police station” system, in cooperation with strategic partners, in line with the government’s directives and in implementation of the environmental policy aimed at enhancing the quality of life in the country, now and in the future.

The system was implemented as a first stage on the Wasit Comprehensive Police Station building, by installing motion sensors in all the halls of the building with the aim of reducing the emissions resulting from electrical consumption to preserve the environment.

The Director of the Comprehensive Police Centers Department at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, Colonel Yusef Obaid bin Harmoul, indicated that the leadership adopts all ideas, proposals and opinions that contribute to achieving a work environment that is in line with government requirements and the efforts made to maintain an environment that achieves the goals of sustainable development 2030.

He explained that this project comes within the plans and projects of the leadership in the field of environmental sustainability, as the administration implemented the system as a first stage on the building of the Wasit comprehensive police station by installing motion sensors in all the halls of the building, which included offices, corridors and toilets to rationalize the consumption of electricity and water during and outside working hours. It contributes to reducing emissions from consumption in order to preserve the environment and enhance the quality of life.

He emphasized the continuity of the comprehensive police station management in adopting development initiatives and projects in this field and generalizing their implementation to all comprehensive police stations with leadership and making them an approach, lifestyle and institutional culture for workers.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

