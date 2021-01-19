The speedy intervention of the specialized teams of the Sharjah Police General Command and the Civil Defense contributed to preventing a truck from being completely burned, and containing the effects of the accident that occurred in the early hours of today, Tuesday, on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street towards the Emirate of Dubai, which did not result in any injuries. mankind.

The Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police, Major Abdullah Al-Mandhari, explained that the Central Operations Room of the Command received a report at 4:40 am, stating that a large truck was burned on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction to the Emirate of Dubai, and upon receiving the report the traffic patrols moved ( Relief and rescue), civil defense, and national ambulance to the scene of the accident, and immediately began to deal with it, as traffic patrols regulated traffic and traffic to prevent traffic jams, or other accidents at the scene of the accident, especially with the spread of dense fog at the time of the accident, to ensure The safety of the drivers of other vehicles from being affected by the fire that hit parts of the front of the truck that were evacuated from the road, while the health and safety of the truck driver at the scene of the accident was confirmed by the National Ambulance.

Major Al-Mandhari pointed out that the competent authorities have investigated to find out the causes of the burning of the vehicle, revealing that there were no serious accidents during the morning hours, which witnessed thick fog on most internal and external roads in the emirate.

The Sharjah Police General Command calls on truck and vehicle drivers to carry out periodic checks of their vehicles and ensure the safety of tires and operating devices on them before the start of each trip, while adhering to traffic and traffic laws, and monitoring the movement of the road and not being distracted, in order to ensure their safety, and to preserve the safety of others.





