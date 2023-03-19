The Director General of Police Operations at the Sharjah Police General Command, Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, confirmed the leadership’s keenness to combat beggary with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, especially since the phenomenon spreads during the holy month, as the police allocated a team of its elements to end the phenomenon of begging.

Al-Serkal told Emirates Today that begging is one of the behaviors that are active during the holy month of Ramadan, and on various occasions, because it is linked to the meanings of spending, mercy, and competition for giving and giving, so those groups beg people’s sympathy in different ways and tricks, and get money.

Lieutenant Colonel Jassim Mohammed bin Taliah, head of the team for controlling beggars and street vendors in Sharjah Police, called on members of the public to actively contribute to eliminating these behaviors in terms of social responsibility, by donating through charitable associations and institutions officially approved by government agencies, and cooperating with the security services by reporting Prompt about beggars.

On the other hand, the Director of the Electronic Services and Communications Department, Colonel Nasser bin Afsan, revealed the completion of the installation of 65,799 cameras distributed on all public roads and vital facilities in the emirate, covering 85% of Sharjah’s area, and the addition of 21,000 cameras during the last six months.

The Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, Colonel Youssef bin Harmoul, stated that thefts topped the crimes committed in the industrial areas last year.

