Sharjah Police called on drivers to exercise caution while driving, as a result of rising dust and low horizontal visibility, wishing them safety on the roads.
The Sharjah Police directed the necessity to take caution and reduce speeds on the roads, as well as to avoid places of flow of valleys and water gatherings, and to avoid going to the sea and beaches.
