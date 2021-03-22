The Eastern Region Police Department, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, in coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah, added a number of traffic signals to the intersections designated for pedestrian crossing in the city of Khor Fakkan on the Corniche Road, as part of the strategy of the Sharjah Police General Command emanating from the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, to make roads More secure, and in an effort to reach the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users.

The head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Lieutenant Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Hamoudi, confirmed that the actual operation of the new traffic lights comes within the framework of the plan to improve the traffic efficiency of the traffic lights on the Corniche Road in Khor Fakkan, in order to achieve the required traffic flow, and to raise the levels of security and safety for road users and users of the road, cars and pedestrians alike .

Sharjah Police called upon vehicle and pedestrian drivers to abide by traffic rules and abide by traffic lights.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

