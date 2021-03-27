Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Police General Command, represented by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, added the “External Driver Check-up” service to be added to its group of distinctive services to the public in order to achieve the leadership objectives consistent with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior, which aims to enhance customer satisfaction with the services provided.

Lt. Col. Khaled Muhammad Al-Kai, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, explained that the recently added External Driver Check-up service allows customers residing in the Emirate of Sharjah who have a final vehicle driving test date / city / opportunity to obtain a procedure service. Examination from their whereabouts, whether at home or at work, where the examiner by the administration goes to the customer in his whereabouts and conducts a driving test for him and then returns him to his first place, after the customer submits a request for the service when he booked for the examination appointment.