The Sharjah Police General Command stated that, in order to achieve the strategy of the Sharjah Police General Command in providing the best services and seeking to develop them in line with the requirements of customers, the leadership, represented by the Vehicles Licensing Department, has activated the electronic signature service for vehicle licensing services to be added to its distinguished set of services, with the aim of facilitating the customer’s journey to obtain On services, in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior aimed at ensuring the provision of all administrative services in accordance with standards of quality, efficiency and transparency, and enhancing customer happiness with the services provided.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman Khater, Head of the Vehicles Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, explained that the e-signature service targeted individuals by enabling vehicle owners to sign electronically on the Ministry of Interior website by entering the Ministry of Interior website, then traffic services, and going to sign an agreement, then digital services, on condition Activating the digital identity, as the signature facilitates transactions related to the transfer, transfer, export, and transfer of vehicle ownership from one person to another without the need to attend.





As for companies, the head of the Vehicles Licensing Department said: “They can benefit from this service after bringing a letter of representation from the company to allow one of the company’s members to carry out their tasks in the process of registration, renewal and transfer of ownership of the company’s vehicles. He must come and sign at the following locations: Heavy Examination ( Tasjeel) – Industrial 12, the police office in the red patch (exhibitions), the Al Dhaid Vehicle Licensing Department, and the Kalba Police Station, stressing that the Sharjah Police General Command is keen to develop its police system and improve its services provided, and harness all the capabilities available to it to serve the public, simplify their procedures, and provide Pioneering and advanced services.