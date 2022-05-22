The statistics of the impact of the traffic campaigns that were implemented during the first quarter of this year 2022 showed a decrease in the death rate of traffic accidents by 56%, compared to the same period in 2021, and the number of beneficiaries of the traffic campaigns reached more than (184) thousand beneficiaries.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, Lt. Col. Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, said that the statistical analysis of the traffic campaigns that were launched successively during the first quarter of this year, namely the “Be careful and be careful” campaign, the “Pedestrian and driver safety in accidents” campaign, and the “Slow and Bypass” campaign. Safely”, showed tangible positive results in a decrease in the rates of road accidents and deaths compared to the same period last year 2021.

He explained that the “Be careful and drive with caution” campaign, which was launched in February 2022, showed a decrease in the road fatality rate by 56%, while the results of the “Slow and Overtake Safely” campaign showed a positive decrease in the number of violations that reflect the behavior of drivers, including the violation of the vehicle not adhering to the lane line. Driving a vehicle, with a decrease of 7%, overtaking in a place where it is forbidden to overtake by 15%, and violation of sudden swerving by 24%, and the percentage of accidents reduced as a result of these violations is 30%.

With regard to the “Pedestrian and Driver Safety in Accidents” campaign, the results of the statistical analysis showed a positive decrease of 40% in the number of traffic accidents resulting from violations related to pedestrian safety, such as the violation of not giving priority to pedestrians in the designated places, and the violation of pedestrians crossing the road from undesignated places, in addition to to a violation of pedestrians not complying with traffic lights; He pointed out that the number of beneficiaries of the three traffic campaigns reached 184,576, compared to 97,689 beneficiaries in 2021.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Lt. Col. Muhammad Alai Al-Naqbi, attributed the success of these campaigns to the department being guided in its plans and work programs by the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, the General Command of Sharjah Police, and the spatial and temporal focus in implementing the campaigns, according to statistical analysis, in addition to awareness messages directed through communication platforms. The social network of Sharjah Police, media partners, and the interaction of members of the public with these messages, which achieved positive, effective and tangible results during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

He pointed out that every member of society is responsible for traffic safety, and that adhering to traffic rules contributes to enhancing road security and reaching the highest levels of traffic safety.



