The Sharjah Police General Command expressed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of three citizens who died as a result of a traffic accident that occurred yesterday evening, Saturday, on Emirates Road. It also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured person who is receiving treatment following his severe injury as a result of the accident.

In detail, the Sharjah Police Central Operations Room received a report at 7:17 the evening of the day before yesterday, Saturday, about an accident involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle collapsing on Emirates Road from Al-Zubair Tunnel towards Bridge No. (7), and all teams immediately headed to it. The competent police force and the National Ambulance arrived at the site of the report, and it was found that an accident had occurred when a vehicle had deteriorated and collided with the iron barrier separating the two streets, and with a light pole, resulting in the death of three citizens, and the serious injury of a fourth, who was subsequently transferred to the hospital to receive treatment.

It became clear, through the inspection and planning of the accident, that excessive speed and sudden deviation were the main cause of this unfortunate accident, and the Sharjah Police General Command appeals to vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic rules, reduce speeds, not distract from other than the road, and exercise caution while driving, wishing safety. For everyone.