The Director of the Awareness and Traffic Information Branch at Sharjah Police, Captain Saud Al Shaybah, stated that 168 thousand and 483 violations of non-compliance with the mandatory traffic line were seized last year, as this violation ranked second in the number of violations committed last year, and on these indicators a traffic awareness campaign was launched. In early May, to raise awareness about the dangers caused by violating the obligatory lane, and the campaign continues until May 31.

Al-Shaybah added to “Emirates Today” that 4,042 road traffic violations were seized by phone in the past year, and this dangerous phenomenon was chosen among the topics of the Gulf Traffic Week for the year 2023 by the Ministry of Interior to raise awareness in all emirates of the country, stressing that the Sharjah Police It is keen to raise the level of traffic awareness among road users, through the optimal use of the various available media, in order to deliver educational messages to them, to reach a safe traffic society.