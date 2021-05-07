Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Sharjah achieved a big victory over Ajman, 3-0, in the match that took place between them at Rashid Yen Saeed Stadium in Ajman Club, in the 25th round of the Arabian Gulf League, to raise its score to point 48 in third place, while Ajman froze at point 15.

The first half did not bring anything new after it ended with a negative tie and defensive caution from the two teams and the numerical density in the middle, as the first opportunity for the king was through Hassan Saleh with a powerful shot, while the most dangerous opportunity was for Ajman team through the header of Mega in the 25th minute, but he did not succeed in shaking Shabab Adel Al Hosani, Sharjah goalkeeper, while the only controversial case in the first half was the shot by Louise Antonio, the Ajman player, with a strong ball that collided in the body of Shaheen Abdul Rahman, and the orange players demanded a penalty kick, but Adel Al-Naqbi, the referee, continued the game without referring to the mouse technique.

Ajman dominated the game at the beginning of the second half, but friendly fire gave Sharjah the lead by the goal scored by Abdul Rahman Rakan, the orange defender, by mistake in his own goal in the 60th minute, and the referee, Adel Al Naqbi, famously scored the red card for Ajman player Walid Al Yamahi and counted a free kick in front of the penalty area «orange »Igor Kornado scored the second goal for Sharjah in the 72nd minute, and the same player came back and scored his second and third goal for his team in the 75th minute, raising the score in favor of his team 3-0, and” Orange “could not return to end with the same result.