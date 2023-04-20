Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah celebrates Eid in a family atmosphere, mixing the identity of Arab culture with the global dimension, allowing visitors to enjoy its diverse environment and regions.

And with the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr holiday, this captivating experience can be found in every corner of the emirate with activities, events and adventures, amidst the charming nature, picturesque beaches, gardens and green parks, and everything that reflects the spirit of Eid in a festive atmosphere.

The Emirate of Sharjah fulfills the passion for shopping during this occasion for its residents and visitors, and the visitor seeks the true feeling of Eid, which is manifested in community cohesion and the love of giving. Efforts join hands to make families and children happy and involve them in the joy of these days. Including the “Big Heart” Foundation, which made children from low-income families happy in the UAE by providing new clothes to bring joy to their hearts and help their chaste families. The “Friends of Cancer Patients” Foundation has involved children with cancer in this joy so that they forget their pain and illness, and joy enters their hearts with the needs and clothes of Eid.

The Sharjah Charity Association distributed Eid clothing to 7,000 beneficiaries from needy families to share the joy of Eid with their peers. The Sharjah Social Services Department also launched the “Eid Joy” initiative, which aims to bring joy to 3,000 children. This initiative falls under a series of community projects that It is carried out by the department on an annual basis, and its contributors come from various social segments, in addition to government agencies in the emirate, and many other humanitarian and charitable initiatives that aim to spread joy and happiness among various groups and segments of society.

Famous destinations in Sharjah are preparing to welcome visitors with activities, offers and discounts, witnessed by Al Qasba, one of the emirate’s distinctive entertainment and tourism destinations, the vibrant Al Majaz Waterfront, Zawaya Walk, the modern central entertainment marketing destination in the heart of Sharjah, and Aljada, which has the best skating rink in the region, and many others.

Luxurious hospitality destinations and facilities in Sharjah during the Eid holiday offer a range of entertainment and hospitality packages that provide Eid celebrations with their families.

It is possible to enjoy the fireworks that are launched in more than one tourist and entertainment destination in the emirate, and to attend theatrical performances that are held in the “City Center Al Zahia”, such as the “Monsters Munch” show, which brings together 11 artists who present a singing and dancing show, in addition to other international shows and mobile entertainment. For professional hip hop and break dancers

And the beaches of Sharjah on Eid have their charm that attracts visitors, whether on the coasts of the Arabian Gulf or the Gulf of Oman, for hiking, swimming, practicing water and beach sports, and enjoying the sea atmosphere with family and friends, most notably Al-Hira Beach, Al-Khan Beach, Mamzar Beach Sharjah, Kalba Beach, Khorfakkan Beach, and Al-Hamriya Beach. A number of them are located on a group of luxury hotels with wonderful views, in addition to the charming Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan, which offers a wonderful experience for its visitors by kayaking.

It is possible to enjoy distinguished gardens and parks such as Splash Park, Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah National Park, and Al Montazah Gardens, which include the “Kingdom of Pearls” water park, and the “Island of Legends” amusement park, with service and recreational facilities according to the highest international standards, in addition to the “Rahmaniyah” parks.

For the opportunity to see the most beautiful rare marine creatures, families can visit the Sharjah Aquarium, while the “Al Noor Island” in Sharjah remains an ideal destination for those wishing to enjoy its entertainment facilities, art galleries, children’s play areas, and visit the butterfly house in it.