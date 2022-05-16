Sharjah (Union)





A number of heads of government departments and institutions in Sharjah stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is a model of an inspiring and loyal leader to his community and keen on the leadership of the Emirates.

Fahim Al Qasimi

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Head of the Government Relations Department in Sharjah, said: “The United Arab Emirates knew His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a leader with a unique approach, who inherited brilliance in managing the country from the founder of the state, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, May God rest his soul, and contributed to the consolidation of the UAE’s position in various sectors of economic, development and investment development, so it became an oasis of security and safety, and the focus of the world’s attention as a preferred model for work and living.”

Sultan bin Abdullah Al Qasimi

Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, said: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State represents a continuation of the UAE’s firm approach to adopting the great development ambitions that do not know the impossible, since the era of the founding leader Zayed And the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.”

Muhammed Juma Al Musharkh

Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh, Executive Director of the Sharjah Foreign Direct Investment Office, added: “We congratulate the leadership and people of the UAE for electing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates, the Supreme Council of the Union, and we congratulate His Highness on this great occasion, as he is an inspiring leader.”

Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi

Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Business Women Council, continued: “We extend to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, congratulations on the occasion of the election of His Highness as President of the United Arab Emirates, and we are pleased on this great occasion to congratulate ourselves and our people. And our wise leadership, pledge allegiance to His Highness to be loyal sons in our country’s march towards sustainable development under his wise leadership.”

Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, said: “We congratulate ourselves and all the people of the Emirates and residents on its land for the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State, and we see His Highness as an inspiring leader. It advances societal development and enhances its rising path at all levels, and His Highness has great and remarkable roles and positions in the field of interest in the renaissance of the Emirati human being.”

Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi

Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of the “Fan” Foundation, said: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State, embodies a new stage of advancement and prosperity in the UAE, building on what was established in the stage of empowerment led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to complete the ambitions that have been achieved in all development fields, foremost of which is raising human awareness, rehabilitating and educating him, and this is what has consolidated the country’s position globally since the era of the founding leader Zayed.

Rashid Al Obaid

Rashid Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, added: “We renew the pledge and loyalty to the homeland and our wise leadership on the occasion of the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State, who we have come back to achieve achievements after achievements, and we are sure that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness, will continue the approach Development and advancement of society in all sectors, so that our country can complete its race against time.”

Iman Bouchlebi

Iman Bouchlebi, Director of Sharjah Libraries Department, continued: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, represents a unique example of a wise leader who worked to devote the factors of renaissance throughout the country through all the leadership positions he assumed, so he believed in the value of science and work. who were his right approach in his quest to realize the hopes and aspirations he set for his country.”

Reem Al Hammadi

Reem Al Hammadi, Director of the Big Heart Foundation, said: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State embodies an extension of the era of benevolence, growth and development in the UAE, whose leaders used to make the impact of its goodness and humanitarian roles extend from its society to global horizons in various Continents.

Marwa Al-Aqroubi

Marwa Al-Aqroubi, President of the UAE Council on Books for Young People, said: “We extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, on the occasion of his election as President of the United Arab Emirates, in continuation of the approach of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace. And to continue the path of development, development and prosperity.”

Hanadi Al Yafei

Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, continued: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State enhances the march of the renaissance of the Emirates, and provides the Emirati family and all members of society with opportunities to complete the development paths, which have borne fruit since the era of the founder The union, passing through the era of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, gains that every citizen and resident on the good land of the Emirates can witness and touch, and during the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the people’s loyalty to the wise leadership is renewed.”

Ali bin Hatem

Ali Obaid bin Hatem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Publishers Association, added: “We congratulate the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the United Arab Emirates, and for his delivery of the banner of comprehensive prosperity that the state has pursued since its establishment, and his leadership as a renewed stage of the civilized renaissance of this The good land, which has become a role model in harnessing its leaders all capabilities to serve their people.

Reem Bin Karam

new stage

Reem bin Karam, Director of Nama for the Advancement of Women, said: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the United Arab Emirates, represents a new stage in the path of our country. Great and great giving contributed to the uniqueness of the UAE in many areas, and today we pledge allegiance to His Highness as president and leader of the nation’s unstoppable march, and we are confident in a new stage of empowerment and development under his guidance.”

Mohamed Khalaf

congratulate ourselves

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, said: “We congratulate ourselves in the United Arab Emirates on the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, by the Supreme Council of the Union, to succeed the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, good May God rest his soul, and His Highness represents the best successor to the best predecessor, because he accompanied the founding leader Sheikh Zayed (may God have mercy on him), and he was like a right-hand man.”

Ahmed Al Qaseer

We renew the pledge

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Executive Director of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq): “We extend our sincerest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, on the occasion of his selection as President of the State, with the unanimity and great confidence of their Highnesses members of the Supreme Council. of the union. On this occasion, we renew our pledge of allegiance to our wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to be loyal soldiers in the journey and the path of the state.”

Salem Omar Salem

continue development

Salem Omar Salem, Director of the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, added: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the State comes as a good light for the UAE to continue in the footsteps of Al Nahyan in achieving miracles, and His Highness represents the best successor to the best predecessor, after the leader of a stage Empowerment of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed (may God have mercy on him), and the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embodies the aspirations of the Emiratis to continue construction and development.”

Construction reinforcement

Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of the Sharjah Child-Friendly Office, said: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State, as a good successor to a good predecessor, comes after the UAE invited Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may God have mercy on him, to move the leadership from the stage of empowerment to The stage of consolidating the renaissance construction that continues (Zayed’s approach), to promote the path of goodness and development and provide it with new gains that achieve more progress and advancement for the Emirates and its people. in multiple areas.