Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Sharjah team has officially crowned the Strong Hand League for the 16th time in its history and the sixth in a row, after beating Al Nasr team 26-25 in the seventh and final round of the final round of the competition, which was held between them at the Sharjah Club Hall, and the first half ended 14-8.

“Al-Malik Al-Sharqawi” had won the title in the penultimate round by defeating Maliha, but the coronation came with the full mark, as the team did not lose any match throughout the season, setting a record by reaching the 69th match without a loss.

The victory of the shield comes to be the third tournament this season after winning the Super Cup and then winning the Vice President’s Cup, and the current season remains for His Highness the President of the State, and Al-Sharqawia has dominated the championships of the Sunni stages so far by winning the Youth and Junior League.

The match and the coronation ceremonies were attended by Khadel Al Midfa, Assistant Secretary-General of the Public Sports Authority, Dawood Al Malih, Head of Competitions, Assistant Secretary-General of the Federation, Abdullah Al Kaabi and Faisal Al Tawash, members of the Board of Directors of the Hand Federation, Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Club, and Muhammad Obaid Al Hassan, Head of the Collective Games Department and member of the Club’s Board of Directors.

Jassim Mohammed, supervisor of handball at Sharjah Club, member of the Collective Games Department, expressed his happiness at winning the league shield before the finish line with a round and winning the full mark, stressing that the goal this season was to preserve what the team achieved last season and dominate the games, and said: The goal was in the direction of The Asian Club Championship, and now we have achieved 3 trophies at the first team level and we are waiting for the most expensive and fourth championship for us this season.

He pointed out that the handball in Sharjah Club is waiting for an unprecedented number in all stages of this season, which will be decided in the coming days from the buds to the youth, after the junior and youth teams succeeded in winning the league shield so that the club won all the championships of the season in the game.