Sharjah (Al Ittihad) – Sharjah Museums Authority will host a solo exhibition for the late Algerian artist Baya Mohieddine for the first time in the region, from February 24 to July 31, 2021, at the Sharjah Art Museum, during which the artist’s career that lasted for nearly six decades is presented. More than 70 works of art, including paintings from the artist’s first exhibition held in Paris in 1947, as part of the annual “milestones” exhibitions in its eleventh session.

The choice to display the work of the artist Baya Mohieddin this year, as one of the most prominent Algerian artists who left a clear and influential imprint on the Algerian art scene, as well as in the French capital, Paris, where she met many international artists.

Manal Ataya, Director General of the Sharjah Museums Authority, said: “We are proud to be the first cultural entity in the region to organize a solo exhibition for the artist Baya, to shed light on her busy life and her work, which is characterized by a distinct and vibrant artistic style, and reflects the artist’s deep thinking and her ability to create An expressive, emotional and inspiring world, attracting the viewer to it. ”

She added, “The series of exhibition halls seeks to highlight the distinctive artistic talents in the Arab world and show their fingerprints on the artistic scene in the region, especially those who did not receive sufficient fame and attention.”

Ataya concluded: “Through a series of milestones, we aim to display the works of prominent artists, explore their artistic experiences throughout their years of practice, and celebrate their contributions to the history of art and the impact of their work on the development of the artistic movement in the Arab region.”