Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

A very creative visual painting painted on the facade of the Sharjah Science Museum, formed by red colors, to light up for five days the facade of the museum, to celebrate with the state, institutions and individuals, the arrival of the Emirati Hope Probe to Mars, and visitors and wishing can see this amazing visual painting on The façade of the first interactive and scientific museum in the country, and share in the joy of the success of the historic completed Hope Probe

To learn about the history of planets, stars and cosmic galaxies, you can visit the astronomical masterpiece.