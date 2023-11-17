The Sharjah City Municipality confirmed that work to withdraw the rainwater accumulations that the emirate witnessed is taking place in accordance with the proactive plans prepared by the Supreme Rain Emergency Committee and its affiliated committees, where innovative dam stations, tanks and mobile pumps work to withdraw water from the main and vital streets and roads according to the sectors affiliated with the committees and work teams. .

The Director General of Sharjah City Municipality and Chairman of the Supreme Rain Emergency Committee, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the work teams were present in the field from the dawn hours to immediately deal with the heavy rains and withdraw any gatherings using tanks, mobile pumps, and dam vehicles, as the municipality provided 96 tanks, 220 mobile pumps, and 3 Dam vehicles. The municipality also increased its readiness by providing tanks and other pumps to deal with the various reports received by the call center.

Al Taniji explained that traffic movement in the emirate is smooth thanks to the joint efforts of the municipality and the concerned authorities in the emirate, such as the Sharjah Police General Command, the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Public Works Department, which contributed to removing pools of water, enhancing traffic movement, and preserving lives and property, indicating that all teams are currently working. To withdraw gatherings in some other areas with high efficiency.

He noted that the municipality’s call center at 993 activated the emergency plan by increasing the number of employees to receive reports and observations quickly and transfer them to the relevant teams in the field.