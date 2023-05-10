Sharjah Municipality has announced the application of the best environmentally friendly technologies in its fertilizer factory, to reduce the emission of any odors that cause disturbance to residents in the surrounding areas as part of its continuous efforts to provide an ideal environment for residents and visitors, and to reduce everything that causes inconvenience or harm to the population, and to apply all Environmental sustainability standards, as the compost plant is a major tributary for agricultural projects because of the organic fertilizers it provides resulting from the proper disposal of waste, tree residues, organic waste, and others.

In this context, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of the Municipality of Sharjah, confirmed that the municipality has worked to improve air quality in the Saja’a area where the fertilizer factory is located, by reducing the emission of any odors resulting from recycling and the manufacture of organic fertilizer, using environmentally friendly techniques and aromatic oils. It is pumped using 6 pumps in the factory facilities, especially in the organic waste mixing area and the compost turning area, to interact with the mixed organic matter and form an insulating aromatic surface layer that limits the emission of odors in that area or the adjacent areas.

Al-Tunaiji explained that this aromatic oily layer limits the emission of any odors or the spread of vapors in the air without affecting the compost or its quality, as the pumps work by spraying the oily substance through special tubes for a period of 24 hours without stopping, and this system also contributed to optimal waste management and doubled The absorptive capacity of waste and the production capacity of compost.

The Director General of Sharjah Municipality stated that the fertilizer factory is considered a major source of success for agricultural projects, as the cultivation process takes place after the agricultural soil is mixed with organic fertilizer produced by the municipality to meet the needs of agricultural projects, as well as to sell it to the public at nominal prices, after it is packed in environmentally friendly plastic bags specially designed for it. He pointed out that the factory produces more than 77,000 tons annually.