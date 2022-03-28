Sharjah City Municipality announced that restaurants and cafeterias will be allowed to display foods on tables in front of shops during the holy month of Ramadan, and that the necessary permits for this purpose will be re-issued in accordance with the conditions, health controls and preventive measures, confirming the end of its preparations to receive the holy month through campaigns and inspection tours of all food establishments due to the great demand for them.

The Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, confirmed that the municipality has drawn up the necessary plans to receive the holy month and has prepared all its relevant departments and work teams to follow up on food preparation and serving facilities, and allocate inspection teams working during the working hours of food establishments to follow up on their commitment to health controls and conditions regulating workflow with their commitment to precautionary measures. Pointing out that the municipality allowed restaurants and cafeterias to display foods outside after obtaining the necessary permits from the Health Control and Safety Department. The necessary permits and controls approved by the municipality.

Al Tunaiji explained that the municipality has assigned 50 inspectors to inspect food establishments and play the municipality’s supervisory and awareness role to preserve the health and safety of consumers, considering public health a top priority for municipal work.. He pointed out that a month ago, the municipality began carrying out rounds and inspection campaigns for the month of Ramadan to raise awareness of food establishments, as they were set. The plans necessary to implement various campaigns, including popular kitchens, restaurants, sweets shops, retail food stores and other food establishments, and focus on educating workers about the good health practices required in their dealings with foods and their importance in maintaining their safety and the safety of consumers. These campaigns continue in Ramadan and at all times to ensure that Safe food for consumers.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji stressed that the municipality did not neglect its important role during the blessed month in preserving the aesthetic appearance of the emirate in line with the spirituality and atmosphere of this month. Familiarity, affection and joy prevail in the emirate, and the municipality will set up two Ramadan tents in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity Association to serve fasting workers during the month of Ramadan, at the municipality’s workers’ housing in various industrial areas.

The Director General of the Municipality indicated that public parking will be subject to fees from eight in the morning until twelve midnight, and it will be free during the Tarawih prayer period, which includes parking surrounding mosques only.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

