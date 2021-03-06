The Sharjah City Municipality affirmed its keenness to regulate the relationship between the owner and the tenant through lease contracts, to give legal status to the relationship between the two parties, so that no lease contract is considered unless it is certified by the municipality, and it has also provided several channels for clients to certify contracts of all kinds, including various service centers. Of the municipality and the service through the website, indicating that it was able to ratify more than 300 thousand contracts last year.

The director general of the municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, told «Emirates Today» that the municipality has provided the auditors and customers with the necessary facilities to authenticate lease contracts in Sharjah, according to the latest methods and methods that rely on digital transformation. Ratify the contract remotely through the website after providing this service and canceling the paper contracts, and replacing them with digital ones, in line with the municipality’s strategy as a paperless institution.

The Director of the Rental Regulation Department, Hamid Al-Qaed, explained that the municipality has provided, through its website, many services related to the renewal of lease contracts of various kinds, with the aim of organizing the relationship between the lessor and the lessee, facilitating and facilitating the dealers and not disrupting their interests.

He noted that these services contributed to an increase in the number of completed transactions, as the municipality shortened the time of dealers and provided options for completing transactions through digital technology, and through it, it was able to deal with the public’s demand for the ratification of housing contracts.

It is noteworthy that the Sharjah Municipality announced the provision of capabilities to implement the decision to reduce the fees for certifying residential lease contracts last year from 4% to 2%, which will continue until the end of this month, as part of the incentives of the Sharjah government to support government and private agencies, individuals and businesses, in light of the ongoing Corona pandemic.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

