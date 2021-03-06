The Sharjah City Municipality affirmed its keenness to regulate the relationship between the owner and the tenant through lease contracts, to give legal status to the relationship between the two parties, so that no lease contract is considered unless it is certified by the municipality, and it has also provided many channels for clients to ratify these contracts of all kinds, including centers The municipality’s various service and service via the website, indicating that it was able to certify more than 300,000 contracts last year.

The director general of the municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, told «Emirates Today» that the municipality has provided the auditors and customers with the necessary facilities to authenticate lease contracts in Sharjah according to the latest methods and methods that rely on digital transformation, as it has provided means that reduce time and effort for dealers to ratify lease contracts, where they can ratify the contract. Remotely through the website after providing this service and canceling the paper contracts, and replacing them with digital ones, in line with the municipality’s strategy as a paperless institution.

For his part, the Director of the Rental Regulation Department, Hamid Al-Qaed, explained that the municipality has provided, through its website, many services related to the renewal of lease contracts of various kinds, with the aim of organizing the relationship on an ongoing basis between the lessor and the lessee and facilitating and facilitating the dealers and not disrupting their interests.

He noted that these services contributed significantly to the increase in the number of completed transactions, as the municipality saved time for customers and provided options for completing transactions through digital technology, and through them it was able to deal with the public’s demand for the ratification of housing contracts. It should be noted that the Sharjah Municipality announced the provision of all capabilities to implement the decision to reduce the fees for certifying residential lease contracts last year from 4% to 2%, which will continue until the end of this month, as part of the incentives of the Sharjah government to support government and private agencies, individuals and business sectors in light of the ongoing pandemic. Corona ».





