The Municipal Council and the Sharjah City Municipality praised the decision to grant a 50% discount on overdue rental contracts in the Emirate of Sharjah until the end of this year, which came in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and announced by the Executive Council of the Emirate headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The head of the Sharjah Municipal Council, Salem Ali Al Muhairi, stressed that the smiling emirate has established its global position thanks to its attractive environment for living and investment and the quality facilities and services it provides thanks to the visions, directions and support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the follow-up of His Highness the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. His Highness is always keen to provide support to build the family and enhance its cohesion and stability, and the smiling emirate works under the directives of His Highness to provide the best services and facilities to residents, visitors and investors.

For his part, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, said that since the issuance of the decision to grant discounts on overdue rental contracts, the municipality has started making the necessary plans to implement it in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the emirate and discussing ways to provide all facilities to those concerned with this decision in order to certify the overdue contracts within a short time from the date of the decision. Through several channels provided by the municipality, including service centers located in various areas of the city of Sharjah, the website of the municipality or through all real estate offices registered in the municipality for its affiliated units.

He stated that the decision applies to all overdue rental contracts of all kinds, whether residential, commercial or investment in all its branches, which were not ratified until 10/18/2022, i.e. before the decision was issued. Or renewal in case of review until 31/12/2022, indicating that the discount does not apply to the lease contract document, but only to the value of the contract, and it does not apply to seats whose owners receive any other discounts, but the customer can choose which discount he wants. its application.

He pointed out that the decision contributes to preserving the rights of the landlord and tenant, as the certified contract is an official document in which the municipality works to regulate the relationship between the two parties and its ratification gives it legal status. Their contracts must be ratified and reviewed by the municipality in this regard so that the relationship between the owner and the tenant is legal and through which both parties guarantee all their rights.

The Municipal Council and the Sharjah City Municipality noted the need to take advantage of this decision and start ratifying any overdue contracts in a way that guarantees the rights of all parties to the relationship.