Sharjah Municipality announced that 104 pet surgeries were carried out in the veterinary clinic in Jubail, under the supervision of a distinguished medical staff, as part of its efforts to promote public health, safety and care of pets. The clinic provides many services for these animals using the latest devices and equipment to ensure the best services to the public.

The Acting Director of Public Health and Central Laboratories, Adel Omar Salem, confirmed that the municipality’s veterinary clinic provides services of a high level of quality and focuses on preserving animal health, and aims to raise the level of care for it and maintain public health through the necessary health follow-up, and conduct periodic vaccinations to maintain On the safety of pets and the prevention of common diseases between humans and animals, pointing out that visiting the clinic requires prior reservation and then a visit to the doctor, and starting health procedures for the animal, whether with treatment or taking samples for analysis.

Adel Omar Salem explained that the municipality conducted during the past 4 months 104 surgeries for pets, and provided 1536 consultations for sick cases, and the number of auditors during this period reached more than 1800 references, which reflects their confidence in the services provided by the veterinary clinic according to the highest specifications.

The Acting Director of Public Health and Central Laboratories indicated that the veterinary clinic has won the public’s trust to benefit from the services provided, thanks to the devices, equipment and tools it contains, and the appointment of a citizen cadre of the best specialized and experienced veterinarians with experience and competence, to ensure the provision of the highest levels of health care for animals, and what the clinic follows. One of the preventive and safety measures to preserve animals and protect them from diseases.