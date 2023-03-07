Yesterday evening, the Municipal Council and the Municipality of Sharjah opened Al Nouf 3 Park on a total area of ​​44,000 square meters, coinciding with the municipality’s celebrations on the occasion of the half-night of Sha’ban “Haq al-Laila” in the park, in an atmosphere of fun and joy.

The head of the Sharjah Municipal Council, Salem Ali Al Muhairi, confirmed that the expansion of the establishment of parks reflects the interest of His Highness Sheikh Dr. In enhancing the aesthetic appearance of the city through the available cultivated areas, distinguished service facilities and beautiful designs that reflect the urban renaissance of the emirate and excellence in the design of its buildings and facilities.

For his part, Director General of Sharjah Municipality Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji explained that the park constitutes a new outlet for the residents of the region and provides them with an ideal environment to spend the best times and practice different types of sports, especially with the approaching month of Ramadan. Its aesthetic appearance on an area estimated at 41,432 square meters included green areas and different types of flowers, the number of which reached 7 thousand seasonal flowers, and the cultivation of approximately 6 thousand plants of a variety of ornamental plants, soil covers and flowering shrubs.

He added that the municipality has provided many facilities in the park, including a football field, a basketball court, a volleyball court, a chapel for women, wooden benches, 90 energy-saving lighting poles, and an area for fitness games, in addition to service facilities.

The opening of the park was accompanied by events, workshops and activities organized by the municipality to draw joy and happiness on the faces of the participating children.