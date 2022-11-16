The Municipality of Sharjah has identified 3 mechanisms to provide the rental contract attestation service and to take advantage of the 50% discount on the late lease contract attestation fees.

The municipality stated that the customer can review the service centers located in various regions of the city of Sharjah or visit the municipality’s website, or through the real estate offices registered in the municipality for its affiliated units.

The Municipal Council and Sharjah City Municipality announced the completion of all necessary updates in electronic work systems to receive requests from auditors and customers to benefit from the decision to grant a 50% discount on fees for attesting late lease contracts for all years and new or renewed contracts until 12/31/2022 for one year only, as we announced. About the readiness of 12 service centers spread across the city of Sharjah to receive auditors, in addition to providing the municipality’s website as one of the means of certification in an easy way that shortens time and effort.

In this context, the head of the Sharjah Municipal Council, Salem Ali Al Muhairi, affirmed that the Municipal Council and Sharjah Municipality are working to implement all the directives and decisions provided by the emirate to serve the individual and society, facilitate them and provide all the capabilities, tools and work cadres necessary for this purpose, indicating that the necessary coordination has been made with the authorities. Concerned by the Municipality of Sharjah City during the past days to implement the decision to grant a 50% discount on fees for attesting late lease contracts for all years, as well as on new or renewed contracts until 12/31/2022 for one year only as well.

For his part, Director General of Sharjah Municipality Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji explained that there are 12 service centers spread across various regions of Sharjah city ready to receive auditors, some of which work seven days a week until late at night, with the aim of receiving auditors based on the times available to them, pointing to The municipality has worked on updating the electronic systems with the aim of ratifying contracts through its website in an easy and convenient way, where the customer can complete the service from anywhere and at any time he wants by visiting the municipality’s website, entering the electronic and smart services, then choosing the services of the organization department Then the service of ratifying rental contracts, and following the necessary steps. The municipality also made it possible for customers to authenticate these contracts through the real estate offices registered in the municipality for its affiliated units.

The Director General of Sharjah Municipality stated that this decision contributes to preserving all the rights of both parties to the relationship, including the landlord and the tenant, given that the lease contract is an official document that regulates this relationship and through it also guarantees each party his right, and also limits housing in a random manner, which enhances the appearance of Aesthetic and civilized emirate and providing a suitable environment for living, with all the ingredients for happiness.