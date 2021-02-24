The Sharjah City Municipality affirmed its keenness to intensify inspection visits to all food establishments in the city of Sharjah, such as restaurants, bakeries, cafeterias and other establishments, to ensure their compliance with health requirements and controls regulating the workflow, and the preventive and precautionary measures and measures to limit the spread of the Covid 19 virus in accordance with the circulars issued, as well as organizing Continuous awareness campaigns to urge workers in these facilities to adhere to all instructions and the safety of their implementation during work.

The Director General of the Sharjah City Municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, confirmed that the municipality has contributed to controlling and awareness-raising in limiting the spread of the pandemic by setting preventive health controls for food establishments since the start of the pandemic, which are constantly updated and in line with government directives issued in this regard, indicating that the municipality has issued advertisements for food establishments that include Precautions and preventive measures such as a physical distance of at least two meters between dining tables, not allowing more than 4 people to sit at one table except for one family, and requiring service providers to examine a PCR every two weeks except for those vaccinated within the national vaccination program and volunteers in clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines And whoever has an asterisk or letter E in the Al-Hosn app, with the necessary stickers placed to show that the service provider has obtained the vaccine or has a negative PCR test.

For her part, Assistant Director-General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories, Sheikha Shaza Al-Mualla, explained that these measures follow previous preventive measures that the municipality had circulated to food establishments that included the necessity for workers and customers to wear masks and measure the temperature before entering, and to oblige workers to wash hands with soap and water in a manner. Periodically stop everyone who shows any symptoms of respiratory infection from work and direct him to the nearest health center to conduct an examination, provide sterilizers inside the facility, sterilize surfaces constantly, use tableware such as single-use cups and plates, and not allow open buffet or self-service in restaurants, and adhere to all health requirements And food safety.

Al-Mualla indicated the continuation and intensification of inspection visits to these facilities to ensure their commitment to implementing all preventive and precautionary measures and to educating workers about all of them.

In the same context, the Director of the Public Health Department, Dr. Amal Al Shamsi, stated that during the past year, the inspection teams of the Food Control Department carried out more than 43,193 inspection visits to food establishments such as restaurants, bakeries, cafeterias and others, which were audited based on clear standards set to cover all aspects such as methods of preparation, processing and preservation of foodstuffs. And employees ’adherence to good health practices and their obtaining occupational health cards, as well as training them within the Sharjah Food Safety Program. The standards also included other requirements such as those related to the cleanliness of the facility, equipment, tools and others.





