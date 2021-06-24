Sharjah (Union)

Sharjah City Municipality announced the launch of an innovative digital smart platform, the first of its kind, to manage the daily tasks of employees by feeding the platform with the tasks that are implemented during each week, and it can also be used by all committees in the municipality and work teams that are formed permanently, in order to enhance The performance of the employees, documenting all the work they performed, and the municipality also launched a special comprehensive guide on the mechanism of its use, its purpose, and all other details related to it and circulating it to the employees, as the municipality is the first government entity in the emirate to launch this platform.

Reem Abdullah, the Russian

Reem Abdullah Al-Russian, Director of Human Resources Department, stated that the platform embodies the municipality’s keenness to follow up on all tasks assigned to employees and the developments they undertake to enhance the work system with creative and innovative ideas, and also aims to document the tasks of all employees working at the workplace and working in the remote work system to achieve the principle of transparency. Between the employee and the official when evaluating the annual performance, this platform is also an effective tool for following up and developing performance and knowing productivity at work.