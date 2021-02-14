The Sharjah City Municipality announced the launch of the service of issuing and renewing annual subscriptions for public parking in a digital form through its website, in continuation of its efforts to digitalize its services and facilitate the customers and respond to their desires. During the past year they issued and renewed 17,660 subscriptions.

The Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, affirmed that launching this service reflects the municipality’s keenness to provide the best services to the public and reduce time and effort on them through its adoption of the “Sabek” project through which it seeks to convert all its services into fully digital so that the customer can complete the required service easily and conveniently. In a simple way, which is in line with the visions and directions of the smile emirate in the field of digital transformation.

For his part, Assistant General Manager of the Customer Service Sector, Khaled bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, explained that the municipality has provided customers with many options to benefit from public parking services, either through the traditional method of payment through fee payment machines available in all regions, or through text messages or parking in investment yards. Or through seasonal subscriptions, whether annual, semi-annual, or for 3 months.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that this type of subscription started with the Public Parking Department since 2007, to facilitate the dealers, and with the development of inspection techniques and systems, the Department converted these subscriptions to virtual after they were placed on the windshield of the vehicle and then developed and updated to subscribe to it. Digitally.

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, director of the Public Parking Department, confirmed that the municipality provided easy steps to subscribe or renew by visiting the municipality’s website and choosing our electronic and smart services, then public parking services, and then the option of “parking subscriptions” where the customer would then follow the required steps to renew the subscription and pay, indicating That this transformation serves the trends of digital transformation, through the “Sabeeb” program, through which the vehicle whose owner wishes to participate in the public parking system is registered, and all its data, type of subscription required, and required areas are recorded, which allows the inspector to know the vehicle’s subscription and the authorized parking spaces. The system sends an alert message to the customer, before the end of the subscription period, to remind him of the renewal date.

The director of the Public Parking Department confirmed that the municipality issued during the past year 4,477 new subscriptions and renewed 13,183 subscriptions, as this service provides additional flexibility for customers to pay parking fees in line with their desires to choose the appropriate type of subscription for them in exchange for a nominal price that leads to avoiding parking in violation.





