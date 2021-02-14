Sharjah Municipality launched a digital service for issuing and renewing annual subscriptions for public parking through its website.

Those wishing to subscribe or renew their subscription to the public parking package can now complete the service easily.

The director general of the municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, confirmed that the service reflects the municipality’s keenness to provide the best services to the public, and to reduce time and effort on them by adopting the “Sabek” project, through which it seeks to completely digitalize its services, so that the customer can complete the required service in a simplified manner.

Assistant General Manager of the Customer Service Sector Khaled Al-Suwaidi stated that the municipality has provided many options to take advantage of public parking services, whether by the traditional method (payment through fee payment machines), or through text messages, or parking in investment yards, or through annual seasonal subscriptions. And semi-annual and three months.





