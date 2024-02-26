The Sharjah City Municipality announced the launch of a new type of public parking subscriptions that it provides as part of the fee payment options. This type allows individuals to obtain a personal subscription for one month for two areas only, in addition to other types that are provided for a minimum of 10 days and up to 12 months. It includes personal and commercial subscriptions for two specific areas or for all areas of the city of Sharjah.

In this context, the Director of the Public Parking Department, Hamid Al-Qaed, confirmed that launching this type of subscription comes in line with the municipality’s efforts to provide its services easily and conveniently, shortening time and effort for customers, and in response to the desire of a large number of customers to obtain this type of subscription for two specific areas. It is renewed monthly according to the customer’s desire.

Al Qaed explained that seasonal subscriptions are an option for paying parking fees in the city of Sharjah, and are provided by the municipality to facilitate customers, especially since they are available for specific areas or for all areas of the city, and the customer can subscribe personally to all areas for a period of 10, 20, or 30 days, in addition to the subscription. For a period of 3, 6 or 12 months, through which the customer benefits from 70,000 parking spaces throughout the city.

The Director of the Public Parking Department noted that the municipality offers exceptional subscriptions that include a 20% discount for a number of categories, including retired citizens, the elderly, citizens living in areas subject to fees, university students, government employees in the city of Sharjah, beneficiaries of the services of the Sharjah Social Services Department, beneficiaries of the Community Development Department, and card holders. Protectors of the Nation and the Save Card, indicating that applying for exceptional subscriptions is done through service centers only.