During its participation within the Sharjah Government Pavilion at the GITEX International Exhibition, the Sharjah City Municipality launched the smart monitoring project to monitor wrongful violations and distortions of the general appearance in a completely intelligent manner through high-quality cameras, and to report all violations digitally and take the necessary action immediately to enhance the ease of monitoring and elimination. On any distortions or negative behaviors.

This came in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah e-Government Department, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at the GITEX International Exhibition, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office, directors in the municipality and a group of officials.

In this context, the Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Taniji, praised the great support given by the Sharjah government to support digital transformation in the emirate and apply the best smart and modern technologies to facilitate the public and provide the finest services, as the emirate is witnessing a comprehensive renaissance in all aspects of life thanks to visions, guidance and support. His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Al-Taniji stated that the municipality pays great attention to the general appearance and is constantly striving to maintain it by harnessing all efforts and providing the necessary personnel, equipment and tools to monitor any negative or distorted behaviour, with the aim of consolidating the emirate’s position globally as a healthy city that attracts tourism, living and investment and providing the appropriate environment for spending the most beautiful times. Therefore, the municipality is constantly working to develop and update its services and innovate new methods of providing them.

For her part, the head of the innovation team in the Sharjah City Municipality, Reem Abdullah Al-Rusi, confirmed that this project achieved success by winning a competition organized by the innovation team for employees to develop and improve their ideas and work to support them to transform them into important projects that serve various areas of municipal work, and provide all capabilities to their owners in order to develop them. In line with the municipality’s vision in this field, noting that this competition had a prominent role in creating distinguished projects, as employee Muhammad Yasser presented the idea of ​​smart monitoring, won and developed it further.

She explained that this project works to monitor abnormalities and transgressions through advanced vehicle cameras and report them automatically, ensuring rapid and accurate intervention in areas that require attention. These transgressions include illegal dumping of waste, in addition to identifying maintenance needs, and these cameras work to achieve A quick and effective response by the municipal work teams, ensuring optimal urban management by the Sharjah City Municipality, so that this modern technology will become an integral part of the efforts to preserve the aesthetic image and control efforts of the city.

In a related context, the Director of the Information Technology Department, Hussein Ali Abdullah, confirmed that the municipality has harnessed artificial intelligence and machine learning to achieve the highest level of accuracy and effectiveness. The system provides an intelligent classification of violations and reports, which ensures that the municipality manages reports with unparalleled precision and effectiveness. This integration also ensures Technology is the optimal use of resources and strategic intervention, paving the way for a future in which technology is leveraged to enhance civic administration and urban life of the city.

The Director of the Information Technology Department pointed out that the data collected from the cameras is accurately integrated into a detailed map of the city’s infrastructure, highlighting areas that require attention. This effective tool is considered pivotal to strategic planning and resource allocation, ensuring that Sharjah City Municipality follows a proactive approach to management. Urban, this data can also be used to anticipate the future, where data-based decisions improve the quality of life for all residents.