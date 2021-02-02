The Sharjah City Municipality announced the launch of the rental service inquiry in a digital form through the website, so that the customer can inquire about the case and the stages of its completion through the website, without the need to review the various service centers to inquire and see the process of ruling them, in order to provide the best services to customers and reduce time and effort on them.

The Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, confirmed that this service comes within a group of services that the municipality recently launched within the second phase of the “Sabeeq” digital transformation program, which it is implementing in cooperation with Evoteq to digitize all its services based on its keenness to enhance the emirate’s efforts in The field of digital transformation, and achieving its goals in reducing time and effort for dealers, simplifying procedures, and providing all necessary facilities to complete their transactions, and achieve sustainability in services.

For his part, Assistant Director General of the Customer Service Sector, Khaled bin Falah Al-Suwaidi, affirmed that the municipality is keen to enhance the efficiency and quality of the services provided, reduce time and effort for all dealers, and apply best practices in its areas of work through the optimal use of its digital infrastructure, and this service is in line with the directions of the municipality as an institution Without paper, pointing out that remote work has contributed to the creation of digital methods and mechanisms to provide service to customers without the need to review the various service centers or the rental regulation department building.

The Director of the Rental Regulation Department, Hamed Al-Qaed, explained that the client can inquire about the rental claim by entering the municipality’s website, choosing electronic and smart services, then services of the Rental Regulation Department and choosing the service of inquiring about the rental claim by entering the necessary data, which includes the case number, its type, the owner’s phone number or a phone number The tenant is according to the capacity of the applicant for the service, and the site will display all the details related to the case, where the customer can print the judgment in the event of its issuance and follow the necessary procedures.





