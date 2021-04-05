Sharjah City Municipality confirmed that the Food Control Department has carried out 12 thousand and 257 inspection campaigns on food establishments, since the beginning of this year, with the aim of ensuring their compliance with health requirements, preventive and precautionary measures and procedures, and educating workers on the need to apply all standards and requirements, and the campaigns resulted in the liberation of 70 violations of poor storage. And the destruction of 432 kg of vegetables, fruits, dates, and other foodstuffs at the request of companies, under the supervision of the municipality’s destruction committee.

The Assistant Director-General of the Public Health Sector and Central Laboratories in the municipality, Sheikha Shaza Al-Mualla, told «Emirates Today» that the Food Control Department has carried out 12 thousand and 257 inspection campaigns since the beginning of this year, to ensure compliance with health controls that regulate the workflow to provide safe food to consumers. Technical support for 30 sites to qualify for the Sharjah Food Safety Program certificate, 241 samples were drawn for laboratory analysis and 27 confiscation records for non-conforming or damaged foodstuffs, 39 records for preservation of foodstuffs, and 5544 circulars and announcements were delivered to sites via the QR system or WhatsApp service .

She stated that the municipality undertakes periodic inspection of facilities and follows up on complaints from the public about any food establishment, provides technical support for the Sharjah Food Safety Program and ensures that the sites train workers on good health practices in order to qualify them to obtain the Sharjah Food Safety Program certificate. Inspection detected 70 violations of poor storage, and 432 kg of vegetables, fruits, dates, and other foodstuffs were destroyed at the request of companies under the supervision of the municipality’s destruction committee.

She indicated that the intensification of inspection and auditing visits is based on clear standards set to cover all aspects, such as methods of preparation, preparation and preservation of foodstuffs, employees’ commitment to good health practices, obtaining professional health cards, as well as training them within the Sharjah Food Safety Program, explaining that the standards include other requirements such as cleanliness of the facility. Equipment, tools, maintenance requirements, etc.





